Portsmouth lottery player fails to collect £1m Euromillions prize before deadline

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, today announced that the £1,000,000 UK Millionaire Maker prize from the EuroMillions draw on November 12, 2021 has remained unclaimed for more than 180 days.

The ticket-holder bought their EuroMillions ticket in Portsmouth and the deadline for the ticket-holder to claim their prize was at midnight on May 11, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A winning £1m EuroMillions ticket bought in Portsmouth has gone unclaimed for more than 180 days

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

‘However, the money will now add to the more than £30m raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

‘We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

‘Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.’