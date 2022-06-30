Portsmouth MP offers support to local foodbank collection scheme

The Portsmouth MP wants local people to get involved in the scheme by donating long-life food items to help support the two charities that feed people across the UK.

Stephen Morgan MP, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, said: ‘I am encouraging all those who are able, to get involved and offer support to these two fantastic charities by donating long-life food or time as a volunteer.’

The collections are being held at Tesco stores across the city from June 30 to July 2.

Stephen Morgan, Portsmouth South MP. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (060619-20)

The shop will top up contributions with a 20% cash donation to the charities to aid them in their work.

The collection points will be run by volunteers and the city MP is asking local residents to consider helping.

Stephen said: ‘The UK is one of the richest countries in the world - but many people struggle to afford enough to eat. Sadly, both the Trussell Trust and FareShare tell me that the need for food to support those they work with is increasing.’

FareShare is the UK’s national network of charitable food redistributors who take surplus food from the industry and distribute it to charities.

The Trussell Trust support a nationwide network of food banks that supply emergency food for people in poverty.