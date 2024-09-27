Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dreams of restarting family life in a new home have turned upside down for a mum of two children after their kitchen ceiling collapsed.

Amy Beveridge, 38, and the children are now having to live with their parents after the plastering fell onto the floor on September 20 - leaving debris scattered everywhere. She said she warned Sanctuary Housing Association about a leak which had been worsening at her property in Cressy Road, Buckland, before the incident. The mum added that numerous calls were left unanswered.

“I’ve been ringing the company for two weeks about the leak and saying my ceiling would fall through,” Ms Beveridge told The News. “They wouldn’t listen to me. Obviously, the ceiling fell all the way into my kitchen. The leak is still in my bathroom. I thought this house was suitable for my son and daughter. I thought it would be a nice family home after it was all painted and cleaned, but obviously not.”

Single mum of two Amy Beveridge (38) from Buckland, Portsmouth, has been left without a home after the ceiling in her kitchen collapsed. | Picture: Sarah Standing (270924-2225)

Ms Beveridge said she reported a leak to Sanctuary Housing Association two weeks ago, but was ignored. | Sarah Standing (270924-2236)

Ms Beveridge moved into the property with her son McKenzie, 15, and daughter Polly, five, on July 30. She said after being handed the keys, she was met with a whole host of problems - being greeted with “filthy” surroundings, six blown out windows, poor paintwork and carpets. Ms Beveridge was also worried about the uncovered pipes, which her five-year-old daughter Polly could burn her hands on. The mum added that she noticed the bathroom leak during a viewing, but despite raising the issue early, it was not fixed.

“The leak in my bathroom never got sorted out. The house was dirty. I painted it and re-carpeted it myself. The housing association doesn’t want to solve any problems. I just feel very upset.” The mum said her flooring, washing machine, cooker and new blinds were damaged by the collapsed building materials. Panels of mouldy roof work were strewn across the floor. Loose wires were seen pointing out of the ceiling. Ms Beveridge said a surveyor visited and told her mould and asbestos were in the bathroom, making the property unsafe to live in until it was fixed.

Amy Beveridge is worried about the impact this will have on her two children. | Sarah Standing (270924-6559)

The house has been a state for a few days, with Amy and her children having to move out of the property and in with her mum for a short while. | Sarah Standing (270924-2238)

Unexposed pipes and other hazards have been left in the house. | Sarah Standing

She added that Sanctuary Housing Association gave her different information which downplayed the problems. “I’m currently staying with my mum and dad, but I want to get home with my family,” Ms Beveridge said. “This is where we belong.” The upheaval is having a major impact on Ms Beveridge’s children. McKenzie is in Year 11 and continuing his GCSEs. Polly is diagnosed as autistic and registered disabled, with the whole experience being distressing for her.

“My son and daughter are so upset,” Ms Beveridge said. “My parents have enough space, but after two weeks, I’ve got nowhere to live. I phoned Sanctuary and they said they would put me in a hotel, but it doesn’t suit my daughter’s needs. It’s not good for my 15-year-old, it’s an important year for him. He should be studying. I just feel like they’re (Sanctuary) are letting me down and they’re not listening to me because I’m a young mum with two children. I keep being told my property will be ready by October 8, no way it’ll be ready. The job hasn’t started yet. I just want my son and daughter back home where we belong.”

Sanctuary Housing Association said Ms Beveridge will receive payments from the company to help with living costs. A spokesman added: ”We are committed to completing the repairs in this property as quickly as possible. Should the repairs take longer than expected, we can reassure our customer that we will offer further support and find suitable temporary accommodation she can move into until it is safe for her to return home. We are sorry for the inconvenience and worry our customer has been caused and we will remain in close contact with her until this issue is resolved.”