Portsmouth port welcomes Golden Horizon, the world's largest luxury sailing ship
ONE of the world’s largest luxury sailing vessels has arrived in Portsmouth.
The Golden Horizon, a five-mast, iron-hulled cruise liner – the tallest in the world – arrived in Portsmouth this morning, passing the Round Tower at 7am.
The 525ft vessel, capable of transporting more than 300 passengers, is one of the largest commercial ships to berth in Portsmouth.
Golden Horizon was due to arrive in the city last month for a six-day ‘dress rehearsal’ cruise along the south coast before its official first cruise from Harwich, Essex – but passengers were told the Portsmouth departure has been scrapped to changing Covid-19 restrictions.
Before arriving in Portsmouth, The Golden Horizon managed to spend several days at sea for a dress rehearsal trip, visiting Falmouth and anchoring off Dartmouth and Poole before returning to Portland.
The giant ship, which is run by Tradewind Voyages, features two swimming pools and one 'deep dive' pool, a spa with a sauna, a snow room, and a jacuzzi, as well as a beauty salon, sun deck, main dining hall, and informal bar.
It is also equipped with two independent electric propulsion motors, enabling a speed of 17 knots – and speeds of 16 knots under sail power.
The ship’s long awaiting arrive is the latest example of increasing interest from cruise lines wanting to visit the port, according to Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson.