Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Christmas Day many families come together to play card and board games as a festive tradition, but how often have you wondered if one of your family members has been cheating?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, analysis of Google searches by World of Card Games shows that your suspicions may not have been unfounded. Not to try and cause an argument before the games have even begun but Portsmouth is the sixth city in the UK with the most searches of how to cheat at games.

The most popular searches include "how to cheat at Cluedo," "Scrabble cheats," and "how to cheat at Monopoly." The table below shows the volume of Google searches per 10,000 people with Portsmouth in the top ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysis by World of Card Games show a number of people have Google searched how to cheat on card and board games. | World of Card Games

Holger Sindbaek, founder of World of Card Games, said: "It seems the holiday spirit might include a dash of mischief! While we can't endorse bending the rules, it's clear that many Brits are looking to gain an edge in their family game nights.

“Perhaps it's the allure of bragging rights at the Christmas dinner table, or maybe some folks are just tired of losing to Gran at Gin Rummy. Whatever the reason, we hope players remember that the real joy of game night comes from the fun of playing together – not from having an ace up one's sleeve. After all, nothing beats the warm feeling of a well-earned victory shared with loved ones during the holidays."

While not damning evidence, maybe keep a close eye on relatives when playing Monopoly this Christmas.