Portsmouth City Council is offering its support to people with ideas to improve their local communities by helping them to raise funds via this scheme.

Councillor Hugh Mason, cabinet member for planning policy and city development, said: ‘If you're the kind of person or community group that wants to take control of your local area and raise money for positive change, we need you.

‘Maybe there's a community facility, like a sports pitch, in need of an upgrade, or you have an idea for a neighbourhood event that will bring people together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Sylvian, Landport café apprentice

‘All you need to do is get your crowdfunder started and you could secure a pledge of up to £5,000 from the CIL Transformation Fund.’

All eligible crowdfund projects are match funded for half of their project, up to the value of £5,000.

The CIL transformation Fund scheme has been developed in partnership with Crowdfunder UK.

The money comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy fund, which allows local authorities in England and Wales to raise funds from developers who are undertaking new building projects in their area.

Projects locally already benefit from this fund, the difference now is that communities can raise more money by crowdfunding and receiving match funding.

Schemes that can fall within the funding bracket include planting schemes, open space improvements to sports facilities and parks, public art, street furniture such as benches or tree planters, highways safety infrastructure like zebra crossings, and equipment for a community group.

Landport Community Centre recently successfully secured funding towards extensive refurbishment along with making the building safer and more accessible for everyone.

Alan Jenkins, centre manager, said: ‘Receiving CIL funding has meant we can reach so many more people in our community, through our work training, supporting people with disabilities, and community outreach throughout the pandemic.

‘It's been a real game changer for our community centre.

‘If you have an idea, get involved and tap into the amazing ideas and resources we have locally.

‘If you haven't got an idea yet, get your thinking cap on!’

Send any questions to [email protected], or read more at crowdfunder.co.uk/funds/portsmouth-cil-fund

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron