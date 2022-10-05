Portsmouth residents give 'strong support' to improved cycling lane plans in Hilsea and Copnor
A SAFER and quicker cycling and walking route between Hilsea and Copnor could soon be in place, after ‘strong support’ for the plans during a recent consultation.
Portsmouth City Council received responses from over 360 people in a consultation survey over the summer.
The responses showed residents support proposed improvements to walking and cycling in a well-used industrial area around Anchorage Road, Robinson Way, and Dundas Lane in the northern part of Portsmouth.
Portsmouth City Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘I'm pleased to see the plans for an improved walking and cycling route taking shape for this route near Eastern Road.
‘This will make it a more pleasant and safer route for people traveling to the shops, work, and school. I hope this will make it easier for people to choose walking or cycling instead of using their car, and I look forward to work beginning here next year.’