Stock photo of an existing bike lane along Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea which is not segregated. Picture: Malcolm Wells (191014-8331)

Portsmouth City Council received responses from over 360 people in a consultation survey over the summer.

The responses showed residents support proposed improvements to walking and cycling in a well-used industrial area around Anchorage Road, Robinson Way, and Dundas Lane in the northern part of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth City Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘I'm pleased to see the plans for an improved walking and cycling route taking shape for this route near Eastern Road.