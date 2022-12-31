The month started with a promise: business leaders across the city unveiled plans to make Portsmouth the nation’s ‘Mecca’ for veterans.

Stef Nienaltowski, who heads up Shaping Portsmouth, set a mission to sign more city companies up to join the Armed Forces Covenant.

‘I’m in no doubt that within five years this city will be number one in the county for Armed Forces Covenant pledge support,’ he told The News.

HMS Prince of Wales passing Southsea Common today during Sugababes set at Victorious Festival.

The scheme represents a promise by the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly and aren’t disadvantaged by their military service.

In the months leading up to August, Shaping Portsmouth had doubled the number of businesses committing to back the covenant, with the total jumping from 35 to 70.

Meanwhile, with the record-breaking summer heat continuing, ice cream seller Graham Penrose was hoping for a bumper year at his usual pitch on Portsdown Hill.

Lucy Brazier, 16, of Portsmouth, at Portsmouth Academy celebrating her results. Picture: Sarah Standing.

Graham had spent over four decades selling summer treats from his van at The Viewpoint – but this August he lost his pitch after being outbid during the tender bidding process.

Readers were in uproar to see the scenic-spot stalwart say farewell to the 'most beautiful office in the world' with its view across the city.

Another iconic character of the Portsmouth community also suffered a gloomy summer, with Portsmouth FC fanatic John Westwood suffering a three-match ban after mooning and making lewd gesture towards Coventry fans.

The Pompey die-hard received the punishment after a 2-0 home pre-season defeat to Coventry City.

Sam Fender playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea on Sunday 28th August 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 59-year-old slammed ‘cancel culture’ after a video showed him rubbing his bare bottom in a taunt to away supporters.

But for students across the city, August was a month of celebration.

Thousands of teenagers opened their GCSE results, nervous to see how they had fared after years of Covid-19 disruption.

Happy shouts of surprise and joy echoed through Priory School Southsea as delighted pupils celebrated their record GCSE success.

Mr Westwood divided opinion when he blamed cancel culture for his three-match ban. Picture: Joe Pepler.

Overall, 70 per cent of pupils at the school achieved a grade 4 or higher in English and maths, with 50 per cent achieving a grade 5 or above.

Head teacher Stewart Vaughan said: ‘Results day is always a special day on the calendar but this year it is even more the case in light of these truly outstanding results.

‘These are pound for pound the best results we have had - they are remarkable.’

The month ended with a bang – and a breakdown.

Victorious Festival was declared a firm success by its organisers, as the musical extravaganza on Southsea Common attracted more than 80,000 music-lovers from across the country for the three-day music feast.

Sam Fender playing at Victorious Festival

The festival organisers said they ‘couldn't be more grateful to get to do this in our hometown’ - and are now planning a bigger event for next year.

With Stereophonics, Paulo Nuttini and Sam Fender headlining, other memorable moments included a reformed Sugababes set almost being upstaged as the colossal HMS Prince of Wales sailed past the festival grounds.

But the £3.24bn aircraft carrier – due across the Atlantic for events in the USA - didn’t get far on her voyage.

The Royal Navy warship stalled near the Isle of Wight and then had to limp back into the harbour after suffering a damaged propeller shaft.

