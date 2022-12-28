Communities turned out in force to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Dozens of street parties were held across the area, with Union Flag cakes, bright bunting, and Queen-themed games. ‘We’ll not see anything like this again,’ residents said.

After beacons were lit on the Thursday night, street parties and get-togethers took place across the area. The News visited dozens and dozens, with residents united in praise for the longevity and dignity of the sovereign. The heartfelt celebrations seen in June would make the events of September all the more poignant.

Jubilee parties happened all across the region on Friday afternoon, as people took to the streets to celebrate the Queens Jubilee. Pictured - Irene Wilson, Vicki Wilson, Steph Preston, Sophia Wilson, 2, Isla Preston, 2 and Harry Preston, 5 all enjoyed their Jubilee celebrations on Friday afternoon Photos by Alex Shute

Clare Martin, chief executive of award-winning charity Pompey in the Community, was recognised as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours. She had led on the design and construction of John Jenkins Stadium and education centre in the city. During the pandemic, Clare also helped initiate a huge rally to donate food parcels to ‘many hundreds’ of vulnerable and elderly residents. She said: ‘I'm in awe of it to be honest. I find it much harder to have an award that’s for me rather than the organisation because it’s never ever about one person.’

The death of Havant dad-of-one Charlie Crawford left behind an ‘indescribable and unbearable hole’ after his tragic passing from cancer at the age of only 30. Sam, Charlie’s wife, said: ‘People should listen to their body rather than trust that the professionals always know what they are talking about.’

The month also saw an inquest into the death of The Lady Hamilton pub landlady Cordelia Stemp – also known as Dee Skelton – who collapsed at her home in Eastney. She died of natural causes from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Nigel Farage hosted his TV show from a Portsmouth club, with Pompey super-fan John Westwood, and comedian Jim Davidson joining him. The former Ukip and Brexit Party boss made an appearance in The Rifle Club in Goldsmith Avenue. He said it was the ‘right time’ to visit the city given the upcoming commemorations for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War.

Chinzia Ogilvie after being sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on June 10, 2022. Pic Steve Deeks.

Chinzia Ogilvie, 43, was told to pay compensation and do unpaid work when appearing at court for leaving a transgender woman ‘humiliated’ after abusing her during a social media row. The mum, who wore a badge to court saying ‘transwomen are men’ had sent ‘transphobic’ messages that ‘invited hate’, the court heard.

The month featured a story on Bailey Durrant, 21, who had seen his ‘whole life change’ after having ‘countless’ sudden cardiac arrests in the past year, leaving him scared to leave his Fareham house. His family said they just wanted ‘answers’ over what was causing it.

The month also saw tributes to Mary Garland, who worked at Knight and Lee in the 1930s, who passed away at the age of 106.

Falkland heroes welled up with tears of pride as they were given a rousing welcome to the city for commemorations of the 40th anniversary of the conflict. Fratton veteran Chris Purcell said: ‘It’s an honour and a privilege to be here. It’s fantastic that this has been put on for us.’

Mary Garland (102) from Emsworth, is known to be the oldest employee that worked for Knight & Lee in Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (290419-6049)

The inaugural Sea Angling Classic 2022 took place before a festival and awards ceremony at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to mark a ‘phenomenal’ debut in the city.

A police appeal to find fugitive Trevor McCurdy, 69, who fled his trial at Portsmouth Crown Court was launched by police. It was revealed he had large amounts of cash, helping him to evade capture. He would stay on the run for almost six months.

Falklands veterans attending the memorial service. Picture: Mike Cooter (090622)

Local residents of Denmead took to the streets for their Jubilee Celebrations on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Hundreds of people filled Denmeads shopping area which was closed for the Jubilee Celebrations to watch live music, dancers and magicians. Photos by Alex Shute

Dozens of Falklands veterans were given a rousing welcome to Portsmouth by the Royal Marines Band to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War. Picture: Sarah Standing (170622-119)

Cordelia Stemp, also known as Dee Skelton, died last November, prompting a huge out-pouring of grief from across the city.

Charlie Crawford (30) from Havant, passed away on April 22, 2022 from Ampullary cancer which was originally misdiagnosed. His wife Sam, daughter Nellie (4 months old) and best friends Tim Farmer and Jade Bury has been left devastated. Pictured is: Charlie's wife Sam Crawford (27) and Nellie (4 months old) from Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (240522-8123)

Bailey Durrant with his mum Rachael. Pic supplied

Pictured: Nigel Farage with John Westwood at the Rifle Club Picture: Habibur Rahman

Joy for the Harvest Moon team as they win the Charter Skippers category. Picture: Mike Cooter (190622)

