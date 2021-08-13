Portsmouth society members praise ‘high standard’ of artwork at cathedral exhibition
RED Hat Society members showed their support for local artists by visiting an exhibition at Portsmouth Cathedral.
Ladies of Portsmouth’s ‘Scarlett O’Haras’ chapter toured the Portsmouth and Hampshire Arts Society show earlier this week.
Irene Strange, a member of both societies, has six acrylic paintings in the show.
She said: ‘We thoroughly enjoyed the art exhibition. We delight in meeting up together and attending this exhibition each year.
‘The quality of the exhibits never fails to meet the high standards of Portsmouth and Hampshire.
‘Although the numbers of exhibits were down this year due to the Covid-19 scenario our sales are still well proportioned.
‘We remain enthusiastic as new members are signing in for the forthcoming year.
‘Visiting the interior of the cathedral in all its beauty is a revelation to see and enjoy.
‘This included a visit for me to the memorial stone for the Wilhelmina 'J' Trawler where I lit candles to a lost fisherman family friend. The trawler went down in 1991.’