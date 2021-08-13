Portsmouth society members praise ‘high standard’ of artwork at cathedral exhibition

Ladies of Portsmouth’s ‘Scarlett O’Haras’ chapter toured the Portsmouth and Hampshire Arts Society show earlier this week.

Irene Strange, a member of both societies, has six acrylic paintings in the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Nancy Dazley, Ruth Giles, Irene Strange, Brenda Browning, Sylvia Brietzne, Margaret Waitland, and Jean Saggers.

She said: ‘We thoroughly enjoyed the art exhibition. We delight in meeting up together and attending this exhibition each year.

‘The quality of the exhibits never fails to meet the high standards of Portsmouth and Hampshire.

‘Although the numbers of exhibits were down this year due to the Covid-19 scenario our sales are still well proportioned.

‘We remain enthusiastic as new members are signing in for the forthcoming year.

‘Visiting the interior of the cathedral in all its beauty is a revelation to see and enjoy.

‘This included a visit for me to the memorial stone for the Wilhelmina 'J' Trawler where I lit candles to a lost fisherman family friend. The trawler went down in 1991.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron