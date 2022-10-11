Access Self Storage has started a Christmas drive to get donations of toys, games and toiletry sets, which will then be donated to Rowans Hospice.

The firm will keep the donations until December 16 and will then take them to the charity, and the company is welcoming local residents to donate new games and toys to support their efforts.

In the last eight years, each store of the company has averaged 80 donations and the company as a whole has received more than 18,500 gifts for a number of UK charities.

Left to right: Deslynn Barter (Store Manager), Anil Kumar (Assistant Manager) and Julian Hamilton (Customer Sales Advisor) during the Access Self Storage Christmas campaign last year.

Carol Milner, director of income generation and people services at Rowans Hospice, said: ‘We are delighted that Access Storage has chosen Rowans Hospice Charity for their Christmas Appeal. Our dedicated hospice care is available around the clock, either on our In-patient unit, in your own home, or for day visitors in our Living Well Centre.

‘With so much uncertainty ahead as a result of national issues such as the downturn of the economy and the increasing pressure on household finances, it remains a challenging time for the charity. Therefore, we greatly appreciate the support from Access Storage and their customers. Their quest to collect new toys and books for our patients' families will guarantee to bring some Christmas cheer.’

Rowans Hospice is a charity that offers support to families of people that have life limiting conditions and they support people every step of the way, from diagnosis to bereavement in families.

The storage company has chosen to support the charity again this year and any donation, big or small, can make a difference to people at the Hospice.

Access Self Storage Portsmouth store manager Philip Hall said: ‘We've worked closely with Rowans Hospice for several years for our Christmas and Easter appeals. We hope that our community can add an extra book or toy into their shopping bag this Christmas and put a smile on a face of a child under the care of Rowans Hospice.’