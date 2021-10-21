The March family with mother and grandmother Lesley Picture: Natalie March

Natalie and her husband Lee March, along with their children Henry and Phoebe showcased their admirable fundraising efforts on October 8 by presenting a cheque to Rowans Hospice.

The family have an emotional tie to the charity which cared for their mother and grandmother, Lesley March who lost her fight to cancer in April 2018.

Natalie, owner of Physio-logical, a business based in Rowland’s Castle providing physiotherapy treatments, said: ‘Everyone at the Rowans Hospice cared for Lesley and the whole family so well.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The March family present their £4,000 cheque to Rowans Hospice Picture: Natalie March

On September 11, over a gruelling 24-hour period, Natalie and Lee, supported by three of their close friends and Lee’s father who acted as driver for the mission, scaled the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales in order to raise money for the Hospice.

This was just one of a trio of fundraising efforts completed by the March family, which brought them to their whopping total of £4,000 for the cancer charity.

Natalie, along with her running partner Jenny Parks, also completed a full 26-mile marathon which contributed £1,932 of the overall total raised for the charity.

After a slight change of plans due to Covid restrictions, Natalie and Jenny, not allowing this to deter from their mission to complete a full marathon, lapped the Caldecott Lake in Milton Keynes a total of seven times.

Henry, seven, and Phoebe, five, also helped build on the funds raised in memory of their grandmother Lesley by entering Rowans’ Great Big Bake off.

The siblings crafted a delicate creation decorated with rainbows and chocolate buttons, which was chosen as one of the 11 finalists in the competition and scored an impressive 8 out of ten, adding £302 to the families total.

Natalie expressed her level of gratitude to the charity which provided an extraordinary level of care in a time of hardship.

‘The Rowans Hospice holds a very special place in our hearts and as a family we have enjoyed taking part in many fundraising events to support the incredible work they do there’, she said.

‘The support given to our whole family has been brilliant so I wanted to give something back and will continue to do so.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron