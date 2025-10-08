A Portsmouth teen who shared her childhood cancer journey with a documentary has expressed her delight after the film was nominated for an Emmy.

Eve Wilson, 16, took part in Children with Cancer UK’s film ‘Kids Like Us’ as one of the 8 children from the UK and America who shared the challenges they faced on their individual journeys.

The documentary has been nominated for an International Emmy Award in the category ‘Kids: Factual & Entertainment’. Eve can’t believe she can now say she has been nominated for an Emmy alongside a host of famous names.

A picture of Eve in documentary (left) and a photo of her after surgery (right) | Children with Cancer UK

She said: “Being nominated for an Emmy is so exciting! I know so many famous celebrities who are Emmy nominated. We’re just a bunch of kids who shared our realities and now we get to say the same!

“Filming was such fun but at times it was hard and emotionally draining. The nomination makes it feel even more worthwhile as hopefully it means more people around the world will hear our stories, understand the impact of childhood cancer and its long term effects on young people like us.”

Eve was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma, a rare type of tumour which makes up around 5 to 10 percent of all paediatric brain tumours, in 2019 at the age of 10. She was subsequently referred to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust to undergo high-energy proton beam therapy.

In the film ‘Kids Like Us’ she discusses the challenges she faced and the impact it had on her life, as well as sharing her passion for dancing.

She featured alongside seven other children: Tia (13, from West London), Dulcie (9, from Telford), Leighton (13, from Birstall), Harry (11, from Fife), twins Alec & Aden (12, from Fort Worth, Dallas) and Zuza (14, from Waukesha, Wisconsin).

Tragically, Zuza died recently, just days before the nomination was announced.

The eight children who featured in Children with Cancer UK's film Kids Like Us. | Children with Cancer UK

Gavin Maggs, the CEO of Children with Cancer UK, called the nomination a “powerful tribute” to Zuza and the all of the children.

He said: “The nomination is a powerful tribute to the courage of all eight children featured in the film, including Zuza, whose stories continue to inspire and educate. The timing of the nomination makes this recognition especially poignant, and we honour Zuza and every child whose voice deserves to be heard.

“Children with Cancer UK is committed to raising and investing funds in vital research to understand childhood cancers better and improve treatments. We support families as they navigate the challenges of treatment and life beyond cancer.

“With 10 children and young people diagnosed every day in the UK, two of whom will not survive, and many others living with lasting side effects from harsh treatments not suited to growing bodies, this nomination shines a light on their stories and the urgent need for change.”

The film, produced by Echo Velvet, is available to watch on Sky and NOW TV.

Further information on Children with Cancer UK can be found here.