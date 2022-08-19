Portsmouth to light up spinnaker tower in yellow and blue and hold flag raising ceremony on Ukraine Independence Day
PORTSMOUTH is to next week show its solidarity to the people of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, August 24, Portsmouth City Council is to hold a flag raising ceremony to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day.
The event will take place at The Guildhall Square, with the council extending an ‘open invitation’ to all city residents to join and reflect.
Portsmouth will also light up its landmark buildings - Spinnaker Tower, the Guildhall, and central library - on August 23 and 24.
The buildings will be lit up in yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to show the city's solidarity with the country.
It is 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six months since the country was invaded by Russia.
Since the first families from Ukraine arrived in Portsmouth in April under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the council has been working with a range of partners to support families to settle in the city.
Councillor Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Portsmouth stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian community, and we invite all residents to join us in showing our support at the flag-raising event.
‘Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones in the war and those still living through the conflict. Portsmouth is proud to firmly stand with them.
‘Over the last six months, we have welcomed 65 family groups in Portsmouth under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Portsmouth will continue to stand by them and work closely with partners to support those arriving in the city as they become part of our communities.
‘I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the fantastic people of Portsmouth for their role in welcoming Ukrainians to our city. Some have offered accommodation, others have offered help through their businesses, and some have extended their friendship and given their time.’
The Homes for Ukraine scheme is still open for applications from potential hosts.
Visit the 'Support for Ukrainian refugees' webpage on portsmouth.gov.uk.
Guests can buy sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower, at the event donated by Sam's Sunflowers at Stoke Fruit Farm at Hayling Island.