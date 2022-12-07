Research from the University of Portsmouth found that antibiotics used in many parts of the world can cause tendon ruptures, nervous system problems and aneurysm. These antibiotics, called fluoroquinolones, are used to treat respiratory infections and UTIs.

However, recent studies show many countries have not constricted its use.

Prescribing antibiotics is one of the things doctors have said can be a waste of time

Dr Robert Baldock from the school of pharmacy and biomedical sciences at the University of Portsmouth said: ‘What we found that was quite striking is that Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Canada don’t have these warning for disabling effects for fluoroquinolones.

‘And, so what this paper does is examine the evidence that was used to make these policies in the first place, and as a result calls for a global harmonisation of the safety warnings.’

In an overview, the paper reports on how fluoroquinolone is used globally and provides a framework for regulatory agencies to address reports of serious side effects.

‘So many patients who report chronic fatigue, pain or psychiatric problems either remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, often with things like chronic fatigue syndrome.

‘If regulatory bodies can resolve this issue, it could lead to more robust and universal safety data.’

Dr Cecilia Bove, from the Department of Biological Sciences at York College of Pennsylvania, added: ‘What we need is a strategy to mitigate these risks.

