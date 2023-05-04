Portsmouth university student took his own life after 'wrestling with his mind' inquest hears

At Winchester Coroner’s Court, an inquest was held into the death of Joshua Carpenter-Jones from Hayling Island. Joshua was found dead in his bedroom on February 6 last year.

The 22-year-old, in his final year of study at the University of Portsmouth, was a software web designer and previously worked part-time as a kitchen porter, the court heard. But when his circle of friends shrank through the Covid-19 pandemic and after being arrested the previous month, his father came home from a weekend away to find he had ‘suddenly’ passed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winchester Coroners Court. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/Solent News & Photo Agency

Senior coroner Christopher Wilkinson said: ‘Joshua was described by course staff as an intelligent student – it seems that for the majority of his time he was working hard for his degree, and was awarded a posthumous diploma after his passing.

‘He appeared to have struggled with lockdown but enjoyed his university course, spending his free time playing computer games or visiting his grandmother.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how on January 13, the university student was arrested on suspicion of an undisclosed offence, and his electronic devices were seized by police. Investigating officers reported that he was ‘compliant throughout’ and was polite and upbeat in discussions with police officers, assuring them that he was at ‘no risk of harming himself’.

But less than a month later, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were called to his home by the ambulance service, after he died while his father was away for the weekend.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt hits out at Aquind boss Alexander Temerko

A toxicology report from his post-mortem found a lethal amount of pentobarbitalm – a drug used to treat insomnia and control convulsions that can put its user into a coma – as well as gamma-hydroxybutyrate, known more colloquially as a ‘date rape’ drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wilkinson ruled that Joshua likely intented to take these substances while he was home alone, suggesting that evidence pointed towards it being ‘deliberate’.

‘He was wrestling with his mind and with his place in the world,’ he said. ‘His arrest may have been the final straw for Josh.

‘The only conclusion I can draw is that this was a deliberate act.