Alexander Temerko launched the attack on the Leader of the House of Commons in an interview with the Politico website. Aquind wants to run an electricity cable between England and France, which would involve several years of digging up Portsmouth while it is laid.

Penny Mordaunt at the Stop Aquind rally in Guildhall Square on April 23 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220423-027)

Speaking to Politico, Temerko said Ms Mordaunt would be to blame for ‘high prices of electricity in this country’ if the scheme was turned down.

Politico reported him as saying Ms Mordaunt wanted to ‘politicise any problem’ and that: ‘If Penny Mordaunt wants to be responsible for high price of electricity in this country — people in Portsmouth say “thank you very much”. It’s only emotions... it’s baseless emotions and political inspiration.’

He later went on to call her his ‘friend and colleague’ and said he respects her – although last year he called her ‘an absolutely uncontrollable woman’ and a ‘real threat to national security’.

Speaking this week, Ms Mordaunt said: ‘This is desperate stuff from Aquind. It fails to understand the existing business we do with France and of course doesn’t reflect the serious national security issues brought by this project. The government’s position is right and I hope they stick by it.’

