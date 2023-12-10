Portsmouth's Eastern Road to shut for road works as Portsmouth FC game versus Bolton finishes
Portsmouth FC are taking on Bolton at Fratton Park with kick-off at 8pm - meaning the game is set to finish just before 10pm.
But supporters are facing even more disruption than normal with a road closure in place for the Eastern Road from 10pm until 5am on Tuesday due to city council road works, according to One Network. A post said “cleansing works” will take place with a “closure from Eastern road roundabout to Burrfields Road”.
The road has been the scene of a number of delays recently. A Southern Water burst rising main started on December 6. “Our teams quickly attended the site and have deployed four tankers to support the clean-up of the area and remove any excess water to avoid flooding. Since then, one lane has been closed Southbound on Eastern Road,” the company said in a statement.
“Due to the traffic disruption this is causing, anyone travelling to Portsmouth is being advised to plan their journey and allow extra time. The repair work is scheduled to start at 8pm on Thursday December 14 to avoid the Pompey matches when there is a higher volume of traffic expected in this area. Colas engineering company will need to close Eastern Road southbound, from Farlington Roundabout to Anchorage Road, throughout the works so we can carry out the repairs safely.”