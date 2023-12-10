A major route out of the city will be closed just as Pompey’s Monday night match is finishing.

Portsmouth FC are taking on Bolton at Fratton Park with kick-off at 8pm - meaning the game is set to finish just before 10pm.

But supporters are facing even more disruption than normal with a road closure in place for the Eastern Road from 10pm until 5am on Tuesday due to city council road works, according to One Network. A post said “cleansing works” will take place with a “closure from Eastern road roundabout to Burrfields Road”.

One Network's Eastern Road map

The road has been the scene of a number of delays recently. A Southern Water burst rising main started on December 6. “Our teams quickly attended the site and have deployed four tankers to support the clean-up of the area and remove any excess water to avoid flooding. Since then, one lane has been closed Southbound on Eastern Road,” the company said in a statement.