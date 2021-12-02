The 74-day war between the United Kingdom and Argentina saw 255 military personnel killed, 775 wounded, and a dozen Royal Navy ships and aircraft destroyed before the Falkland Islands were liberated.

Now Portsmouth City Council plans to bestow the honour of the Freedom of the City to all of those who served during the conflict of 1982 – as well as members of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth, and the Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services.

Veteran Barrie Jones, who served onboard HMS Intrepid during the conflict and now lives in Copnor, said the granting of Freedom of the City was an act of ‘remembrance and recognition’ that will be greatly appreciated.

Falklands veteran Barrie Jones has said the honour of Freedom of the City of Portsmouth will leave veterans 'pleased as punch'.

The 62-year-old added: ‘It 150 per cent gives people a sense of pride. I am pleased as punch.

‘I think Portsmouth does an exceptional job at remembering past conflicts.

‘For many of us, we feel that for a while the Falklands was not properly classified as a war.

‘But hell, it was a war – we went through a war.’

Chris Purcell at a remembrance event for those killed onboard HMS Sheffield during the Falklands conflict. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (050519-13)

A total of 258 British and allied service members and civilians lost their lives during the fighting, and Barrie plans to have their sacrifice commemorated with a bench and a plaque added to Old Portsmouth' s Falklands Memorial site near the Square Tower next year.

Fellow veteran and Fratton resident Chris Purcell says every day he is reminded of the comrades he lost when his ship HMS Sheffield was sunk by a missile – and that the honour of Freedom of the City will mean a great deal to veterans.

The 62-year-old former Able Seaman said: ‘The recognition means so much.

‘I think the people of Portsmouth do a fantastic job supporting veterans of all conflicts.

‘There’s something that reminds you of the conflict every day.

‘Most people now have coping mechanisms – but some people are still in a very dark place.’

The Freedom of the City – which bestows mostly symbolic benefits such as allowing sheep to be herded through the city centre – remains an important part of the city’s history and allows the city to record it’s ‘gratitude and appreciation,’ according to council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘We wish to record our gratitude and appreciation to all those that served during the Falklands conflict in 1982.

‘Significant too is the contribution of the Royal Naval Association, the Royal Marines Association Portsmouth and the Association of Wrens and Women of the Royal Naval Services who have a long and proud association with the city, with service personnel, civilians and civilian mariners alike serving their country.

‘I am proud to propose these resolutions, and am very grateful for the support from all the parties across the council for this proposal and the agreement from all groups to recognise the service and sacrifice of so many.’

The plan to grant the Freedom of the City to the veterans and the Royal Navy organisations is to be formally proposed and agreed at a special Full Council meeting on Tuesday, December 7.

Once confirmed, the resolutions will then be engrossed on vellum and sealed before being formally presented to a representative of the groups recognised.

Falklands veterans and the various organisations will join a select list of other notable individuals and groups who have been granted the honour, including The Corps of Royal Marines and Portsmouth Football Club.

Falklands veterans were awarded the Freedom of Gosport in August, 2005.

Next year will see a wide range of events hosted and supported by the council to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.

