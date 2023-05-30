News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skatepark Bank Holiday Bonanza in pictures

It was a ‘Bank Holiday Bonanza’ at Portsmouth's Pitt Street skatepark at the weekend when the indoor skatepark hosted its first ever adrenaline-filled festival combining music and extreme sports.
By Kelly Brown
Published 30th May 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:14 BST

The three-day festival featured music from punk, hip-hop and psychedelic artists alongside ‘thrilling’ displays of extreme sports such as skateboarding, BMXing, scootering, and inline rollerblading at the skatepark which can be found inside the now-converted Sainsbury’s supermarket in the city centre.

Here are some pictures from the event:

Ben Cooper (17) on the ramps at the Pitt Street Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523)

Ben Cooper (17) on the ramps at the Pitt Street Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523) Photo: Mike Cooter

Kyle Fletcher (26) on the rails at the Pitt Street Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523)

Kyle Fletcher (26) on the rails at the Pitt Street Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523) Photo: Mike Cooter

Harrison Woolgar (24) visiting the Pitt Street Skate Park from Brighton. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523)

Harrison Woolgar (24) visiting the Pitt Street Skate Park from Brighton. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523) Photo: Mike Cooter

Enjoying the sunny festival at Pitt Street Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523)

Enjoying the sunny festival at Pitt Street Skate Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (280523) Photo: Mike Cooter

