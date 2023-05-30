Portsmouth's Pitt Street Skatepark Bank Holiday Bonanza in pictures
It was a ‘Bank Holiday Bonanza’ at Portsmouth's Pitt Street skatepark at the weekend when the indoor skatepark hosted its first ever adrenaline-filled festival combining music and extreme sports.
The three-day festival featured music from punk, hip-hop and psychedelic artists alongside ‘thrilling’ displays of extreme sports such as skateboarding, BMXing, scootering, and inline rollerblading at the skatepark which can be found inside the now-converted Sainsbury’s supermarket in the city centre.
For more details and prices or to book a session visit undercoverskateparkproject.co.uk or its Facebook page.
Here are some pictures from the event:
