The postal service is to move from the Co-op store in Hambleden Road and relocate to the Co-op store along the road opposite Park Road.

The moving post office branch will close on 4pm on Tuesday, April 26, and reopen in its new home on Wednesday, May 4 at 9am.

It comes as the two Co-op food stores are set to merge at the larger Co-op branch opposite Park Road.

The Post Office branch set to re-locate as the Co-Op store merges with one across the road in Denmead. Picture: Google Maps

Southern Co-op will remain as the operator for Denmead Post Office when it reopens in the larger site, which will offer longer opening times.

The re-opened Denmead branch will be open daily, Monday to Saturday between 6am and 10pm, while Sunday openings will be between 7am and 10pm.

During the transfer alternative Post Office branches include Hart Plain Post Office in Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville, and Waterlooville Post Office, in Clock House, Waterlooville.