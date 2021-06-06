Meghan gave birth to her second child on Friday, June 4, at 11.40am at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

The baby – a younger sister for the Sussexes’ two-year-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor – weighed 7lbs 11oz.

A statement from the couple’s press secretary said: ‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

File photo dated 19/04/18 of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a 7lb 11oz daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday in California and both mother and child are healthy and well, Meghan's press secretary said. Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

‘Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

‘She weighed 7lbs 11oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

‘Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

‘Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

‘This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

‘The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.’

Harry and Meghan revealed they were expecting a girl in March during their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It was a lighter moment during a series of bombshells that left the monarchy in crisis.

