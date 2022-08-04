Princess Anne to join Solent Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the end of Cowes Week

Saturday’s event will be a spectacular showcase of more than 400 boats, bringing the Solent’s sailing and yachting community together to celebrate the Queen’s reign.

It follow’s on from this year’s Cowes Week.

Chairman of the organising committee, Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore said: ‘The Royal Family continues to give wonderful support to the sailing community and charities in the Solent and her presence will make this special celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee even more memorable.’

Princess Anne visiting the D-Day Story museum in Southsea, April 21, 2022. Picture: Karen Davis-Duncan

‘It’s not too late for local yacht and sailing clubs to join – we will be pleased to welcome you. Register your interest if you haven’t already done so.’

Geoff Holt, founder Portsmouth-based Wetwheels, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that our patron, HRH The Princess Royal, will be attending the Solent Platinum Jubilee event.

‘We will have five Wetwheels boats taking part in the celebrations and have the great honour of leading the motor past review. It will be a day of celebration of all forms of boating in the Solent and having the princess join us to share the event will be extra special.’

Joining the Solent’s boating community will be an impressive line-up of historic ships, including four Dunkirk Little Ships; two historic yachts, Gipsy Moth IV and Suhaili, and two sail training vessels, Scaramouche and Challenger 72 - 22m.

There will also be a ‘City of Exeter’ Spitfire air display performed by the Spitfire Academy at Goodwood.

Local yacht and sailing clubs are still welcome to join by emailing [email protected]