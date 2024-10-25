Probe into horror Spirit of Discovery cruise that left 100 people injured now reveals one person died
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published an interim report of its probe into the disaster Spirit of Discovery cruise following the terrifying incident in the Bay of Biscay on November 4 last year.
The ill-fated 14-day Canary Island trip descended into “absolute pandemonium” amid fears the ship would sink when it was caught in a devastating storm with gales and towering 30ft waves off the French coast, as first reported by The News.
The incident happened when the ship's propulsion safety system suddenly activated and “violently” turned the ship, resulting in injuries to passengers - who then spent around 18 hours waiting for the storm and gales to pass as the ship was relentlessly battered.
On arrival back at Portsmouth port, a convoy of ambulances were waiting for the injured people before they were rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital. While it was known around 100 of the 1,446 people on board were injured, the MAIB has now revealed that one person died “from their injuries” as a result of the incident.
The now published report reads: “At about 12.30pm on 4 November 2023, the passenger vessel Spirit of Discovery lost propulsion in heavy weather while crossing the Bay of Biscay. This led to the vessel moving violently while the crew restarted the vessel’s propulsion.
“The propulsion issues, storm force conditions and vessel motions continued until the following morning when Spirit of Discovery was able to continue its passage. During this period over 100 passengers were injured. Eight of the seriously injured passengers were taken directly to hospital on arrival at Portsmouth, England, one of whom later died from their injuries.”
Referring to the nature of its investigation, the report continued: “The MAIB’s investigation has considered all aspects of the accident to determine the causes and circumstances of Spirit of Discovery’s loss of propulsion in heavy weather and the on board response, including analysis of the vessel’s intended passage; preparations for operating in heavy weather; the on board response to passenger injuries and damage; and the medical treatment of injured passengers.”
It added: “The MAIB investigation is nearing completion, and a draft of the report is being prepared and will be distributed to stakeholders for a 30-day consultation period in due course.”
The report said “new evidence may become available that might alter the circumstances as depicted in this report”. It said the Spirit of Discovery was caught in force 11 winds and a sea state that was “very high”. There was internal and external damage to the vessel.
People on board the vessel previously told The News of the mayhem on board. One woman said: “Things were flying everywhere. People were being thrown all over the place. The medics were overrun. My mum saw someone being resuscitated, there were broken bones, people on stretchers and people crying including the crew, who were running around frantically trying to help everyone. It was petrifying.”
Another passenger said: “It was horrible. I thought we were going to be the next Titanic.”
In the wake of the doomed cruise, Saga Cruises CEO Nigel Blanks issued an apology and offered counselling to customers following the “traumatic” voyage that left people struggling mentally and physically in the aftermath.
Saga told passengers last year it was offering to refund the cost of their voyage in what was likely to be a multi-million pound pay-out. Customer voyages were understood to have cost from around £3,000 to £6,000 depending on the cabin size and its location.
Mr Blanks said in a letter last year: “I would like to again extend my sincere apologies for the events you experienced during your recent cruise. I have now spoken with a number of our crew and I have also been contacted by some of those onboard and, whilst the weather was beyond our control, I have a greater understanding of how traumatic this was for you.”
