A “proper old fashioned back street boozer” will have its second new landlord in less than two years with “excitement brewing”.

The Apsley House in Auckland Road West

The “return of a proper pub vibe” is set to return to The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, according to new licensee Kate Thatcher. The cherished watering hole, just a stone’s throw from Southsea Common, is set to reopen in nine days.

Kate has taken over the mantle from Debbie Wilson and partner Jamie, who previously ran the Marmion pub in Southsea. The couple took over The Apsley - an Admiral Taverns owned pub - in March last year.

The announcement of the new landlady was posted on Facebook alongside a picture of Kate smiling while holding the pub keys. The post read: “New Chapter at The Apsley. Something exciting is brewing.

“Get ready for the return of a proper pub vibe. Kate Thatcher is taking over The Apsley pub after collecting the keys (on Thursday). Kate said she is looking forward to welcoming everyone back and bringing a good old-fashioned pub vibe to this much-loved local. Kate plans to reopen in just 10 days.”

It comes as the previous landlords told The News of the financial struggles they faced with the pub in November last year - a little after six months of being in the hotseat.

In a desperate bid to revive the fortunes of the historic pub they came up with an innovative plan for punters to “bring their own booze” in exchange for a £10 corkage fee. It’s not clear whether this was ever implemented in the end.

The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, Southsea, has a stylish yet traditional bar - where the resident ghost once flung a beer drip tray across the bar

The couple told The News at the time: “Something has to change. We will struggle to stay open at this rate. This pub is important to a lot of people.

“When we took over we had a good response and support from locals but that is not a big enough audience to keep the door open.”

Debbie and Jamie took over from long-standing landlords Paul and Claire Wicks, who served their final pint in November 2023 after running the pub for 24 years - leaving punters “gutted”. The pub then underwent a “huge refurbishment” under Debbie and Jamie’s stewardship.

The pub was thought to have been founded in 1850 and over the years was regularly used by sailors and servicemen. It narrowly avoided being bombed during the Second World War as houses a stone’s throw away were turned to rubble.

It is believed to be haunted with Debbie revealing her bottom was once pinched by a ghost. A beer drip tray was also seen being flung across the bar on one occasion, while the rocking chair has been spotted in motion even when no one is in it.

Debbie and Jamie previously said: “It’s a great pub with a lot of character. In the ‘80s this was the pub to go to. It had people climbing through the windows to get in.”