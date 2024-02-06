Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-landlords Paul and Claire Wicks served their final pint at The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, Southsea, on November 12 after nearly a quarter of century, as reported. It means the pub has now been shut for nearly three months with no sign of when new custodians will take over.

Pub owner Admiral Taverns has been looking for new landlords after failing to agree a deal with Paul and Claire over a new lease. It led to the two stalwarts deciding they had no choice but to sever ties with the pub in what they described as a “life-changing” and “upsetting” decision.

Paul and Claire Wicks, ex-landlord and landlady of The Apsley House pub in Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-44)

A spokesperson from Admiral Taverns said in November: "The pub is closed whilst we recruit for a new licensee. We are currently in ongoing discussions with interested parties and we hope to reopen the pub as soon as possible."

However, the pub group has still yet to confirm new landlords and a date for when it will reopen. It means the once popular pub will continue to lose money while it is closed.

The Apsley House regularly features among the best pubs in Portsmouth according to reviews and guides. On its Facebook page the pub is described as a “proper old fashioned backstreet boozer”.

Paul and Claire previously told The News: “We’ve been going through a lease renewal and we can’t find any middle ground with the pub company. We feel that after 24 years in the current climate it's not financially viable to carry on running the pub under the current terms.

The Apsley House pub in Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 111123-40)

“We’re gutted, it’s life changing. It’s really upsetting because it’s not just a pub where we serve people, it's like a family. Customers have been coming here for years and enjoy themselves.

“It’s a proper pub but unfortunately proper pubs are not financially viable to the pub company.” Speaking of their plans for the future, the couple said “who knows”.

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns previously added: "At Admiral we are strong believers in the importance of community pubs and our focus is always on helping our licensees to run sustainable pub businesses however, there are inevitably instances where we have to part ways with licensees.