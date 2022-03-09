Portsmouth’s Living Streets Project team has launched the fundraiser in the hopes of creating unique outdoor spaces in Albert Road and Highland Road.

The first site in Albert Road, would occupy a space outside Southsea Cycles, where the existing pavement extension and one car parking space will be temporarily used to enable the enhancements. The second site will run on the private land outside the shops on Highland Road, from Goulds Jewellers to Bengal Spice.

Living streets plans for Albert Road in Southsea. Picture: Studio slaughterhouse

Designs for the project came from a competition organised by the social enterprise Form and Function, asking architecture students at the University of Portsmouth to conceptualise spaces with the aim to revitalise and green local streets, provide community spaces and support local businesses.

Annabel Innes, director of Form and Function, said: ‘We’ve engaged extensively with residents and businesses about the idea of Living Streets and there is widespread support. They are working elsewhere to be the catalyst for behaviour change around how people travel to their local shops and they’re bringing much-needed community spaces to streets.’

Councillor George Fielding, leader of the city’s Labour group and project member, added: ‘Living Streets are a fantastic provision to green built up urban areas, enhance cycling provision and provide vital outside seating space for communities and local businesses. Similar projects have been a big success in London and nearby councils are adopting them too - such as in Eastleigh and Gosport.

‘Albert Road and Highland Road are prime locations for Living Streets as there is already space on the pavement that could be repurposed, to work better for businesses and residents alike. Outdoor space and green space in Portsmouth is in short supply.

The team hoping to raise funds for the Living Streets project

‘By introducing Living Streets, we can make Albert Road even more of a visitor destination.’

Designs from second year MA students Jack Clark and Charlotte Hubbard, as team ‘circulus,’ were selected as the winning concepts – from 16 entries.

Residents can donate money or buy items that will help contribute including chocolates, bird boxes and e-scooters.

Living streets plans for Highland Road in Southsea. Picture: Studio slaughterhouse

To find out more or donate visit crowdfunder.co.uk/p/living-streets-portsmouth.

