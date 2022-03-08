Fareham Borough Council has approved funding arrangements for the redevelopment of Assheton Court in Portchester at last night’s executive meeting.

The existing building dates from 1971 and includes 33 flats and 13 bedsits which are in ‘poor condition’ according to the officer’s report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A computer-generated image of how Assheton Court in Portchester will look after the renovation

Councillor Susan Walker, executive member for leisure and community said: ‘I can remember many years ago when we were looking at which development to do first, Collingwood House or Assheton Court.

‘I know the building is bigger but there is an enormous need for this type of accommodation within the Portchester and Fareham area.

‘This will bring an enormous footfall to our precinct, it will bring more vitality to our precinct and it will help to make sure our precinct starts to get more people coming through with all the facilities that it’s got.’

The development will offer a range of one and two-bedroom apartments, each have a private balcony with a large communal lounge and outside garden.

Assheton Court Picture: Google

The new design of the building will use green technologies to reduce the carbon footprint, and also keep energy bills low.

The apartments will be made available for people on the council’s housing register and as older persons shared ownership accommodation.

The cost of the project is confidential but officers described it as ‘one of the largest Fareham housing projects for many years' and the costs will be reflective - the sources of the funding will be primarily long-term borrowing.