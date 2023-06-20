News you can trust since 1877
Public told to 999 if they see missing teenager with links to Portsmouth

A teenager with links to Portsmouth has been missing for over two weeks.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

Alijah, 17, was last seen on June 2 in the Southampton area but also has links to Portsmouth and Winchester.

‘Since he was first reported missing our officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate Alijah nd we are now appealing for the public's assistance,’ a police statement said.

Missing 17-year-old Alijah. Pic Hants policeMissing 17-year-old Alijah. Pic Hants police
He is described as black, about 5ft 8in tall with a slim build and black hair.

‘If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44230220259,’ police added.

