Public told to 999 if they see missing teenager with links to Portsmouth

Alijah, 17, was last seen on June 2 in the Southampton area but also has links to Portsmouth and Winchester.

‘Since he was first reported missing our officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to locate Alijah nd we are now appealing for the public's assistance,’ a police statement said.

Missing 17-year-old Alijah. Pic Hants police

He is described as black, about 5ft 8in tall with a slim build and black hair.

