Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on September 8, at the age of 96.

Thousands are currently in the queue to see her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, ahead of her funeral next Monday.

People queue to visit the Palace of Westminster where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images.

Some will witness King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, as they are set to hold a 15-minute vigil around the coffin at 7.30pm.

With so many wanting to pay their respects, you might be wondering how long the queue is.

Here is everything you need to know:

How to keep track of the queue?

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport have set up a live tracker on their YouTube channel.

You can follow it along here.

How long is the queue?

As of 10.05am, the queue stood at 4.9 miles long.

The estimated time to see the Queen lying-in-state was 14 hours.

The nearest landmark is Southwark Park.

Its route starts on Albert Embankment, next to Lambeth Bridge, before snaking down the River Thames to Southwark Park.

Currently, the queue is at full capacity and people are no longer being allowed entry.

A government statement said: ‘The queue is at capacity and entry is currently paused.

‘Please do not attempt to join until it resumes.

‘Check back for further updates.’

Is it illegal to jump the queue?

People have been asked to ‘respect the dignity of this event’.

There are more than 1,000 volunteers, stewards and police officers on hand.

Visitors will have to go through airport-style security to see the coffin.

They will be issued with numbered wristbands, allowing visitors to leave temporarily to use nearby portaloos or to buy supplies.

The government has warned people will be removed for antisocial behaviour, including queue-jumping.

A statement on its website said: ‘Stewards and police officers will patrol the queue.

‘Antisocial or inappropriate behaviour (including queue-jumping, excessive consumption of alcohol or drunken behaviour) will not be tolerated and you will be removed from the queue.’

People are also not allowed to film, photograph, or use mobile phones or handheld devices, in the security search area and the Palace of Westminster.

Other things mourners are banned from having gazebos or tents, bringing pets or other animals into the Palace of Westminster – except guide dogs, hearing dogs and official assistance dogs – lighting barbecues or fires and attempting to queue for other people, or asking others to queue for them.

No details have been provided for whether you will be arrested for queue jumping, but every case of antisocial behaviour will be treated individually.

Have people jumped the queue?

MPs and their families and friends have been allowed to jump the queue to see Her Majesty lying-in-state.

The Black Rod, responsible for controlling access to the coffin and maintaining order, have issued passes to MPs to see her at Westminster Hall, with four passes for guests.

Commons officials can also queue jump and bring one guest.

This has caused a stir with those who are having to make the long wait.

One Conservative peer told The Times, according to the Daily Express: ‘There is so much anger. It just shows the worst side of this place and is completely unfair and unjustified.’