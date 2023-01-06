Several races will take place on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 for ‘the UK’s largest charity mass participation event’, which comprises 3k, 5k and 10k runs as well as the Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids obstacle courses.

The race returned last year after a two-year hiatus, first due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in 2020 and in 2021 high winds and heavy rain led organisers to call it off the morning before the event was due to take place. Roughly 10 million runners have taken part since the first Race for Life in 1994 and more than £920m has been raised to help fund cancer research.

The Race For Life will return to Southsea Common this July. Photos: Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK Hampshire spokesperson Elisa Mitchell said: ‘January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. We’d love for as many people as possible across Portsmouth to join us during our thirtieth year of Race for Life.

‘Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

‘For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance, but what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.’

In partnership with pensions and insurance company Standard Life, The Race for Life raises funds for research to help beat 200 different types of cancer.

Standard Life chief executive Andy Curran said: ‘We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. ’

‘This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.’

