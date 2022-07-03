Chris, 73, predicted he was among the oldest runners taking part in the 10km Race for Life on Southsea Common.

But despite the pensioner’s heartache, he is determined to do as much good as he can to help save other people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Christoulou. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-06)

Speaking of the tragic situation that saw his 63-year-old wife Laureen Cragh die, Chris, from the Isle of Wight, said: ‘She had cancer in the stomach and had chemotherapy. The funny thing was that she had recovered and then all of a sudden six weeks later it had gone to the brain.’

Laureen was first diagnosed in March with the stomach cancer before dying just before Christmas.

‘It was horrible, especially when we thought she had been cured. She had never been ill before and then suddenly got cancer with a vengeance,’ Chris said.

‘It was very difficult and sad to see for me and our three children. It’s had a big impact on our family.’

Chris and Laureen had been married for 26 years but were together for years before that - with her death leaving a huge void in his life.

Speaking of how he remembers Laureen, Chris said: ‘Laureen was a very cheerful lady and a people person who was warm-hearted.

‘She was a brilliant person, who was very bubbly. I miss her a lot.’

SEE ALSO: Pretty Muddy kids