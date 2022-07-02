Children and adults took part in the fun but gruelling muddy obstacle course on Saturday morning.

The impressive turnout for the Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids races are part of events that raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Getting dirty at the Pretty Muddy kids race. Picture: Mike Cooter (020722)

The fun races form part of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, which includes 3k, 5k and 10k runs.

Sarah Callaby, 47, of Fareham, was cheering on her daughter Ellie and others who play for Pompey in the Community under-12s – who raised £2,266.

Sarah, who recently got the all-clear from breast cancer, said: ‘I’ve just finished radiotherapy - I’ve smashed it and am feeling great.

‘It’s a good cause to raise money for. Ellie has done very well after raising £1,000.’

Husband Steve added: ‘It’s good to show your support and great to do with the football team. It was like hell after the diagnosis but then you battle on.’

Stevie Flint, 34, of Lee-on-the-Solent, whose mum has terminal cancer, said: ‘I think everyone has been touched by cancer which is why we want to do our bit.’

Kayleigh Holloway, 36, of Portsmouth, was taking part in her first Pretty Muddy. She said: ‘It’s a good turnout. All the girls (from Pompey in the Community) have chipped in to do their bit.’

Emma Haynes, 34, of Petersfield, was cheering on her boy Oliver, eight. She said: ‘We’ve lost a lot of people from cancer so want to show our support.’

Tony Lamb, 49, of Petersfield, was running with his son Charlie. ‘It’s nice to do something with friends and family. Charlie is running for his grandpa who died three years ago from cancer.’

Oliver and Charlie raised £450 together.

Amie Boyes, manager of under-16 Havant girls rugby team who were taking part, said: ‘Everyone’s got a story to tell. We’ve raised over £500.’

Lee-on-Solent pair Lucy Aitchison, 32, and sister-in-law Corinne, 36, said: ‘Our friend’s mum died two years so we are doing it for her.’

Tracy Ashmore, 53, and Emma Bird, 47, of Bordon, were dressed as ‘silly cows’ with udders on their heads. Tracy, who had breast cancer, said: ‘It was four years ago now but I wanted to do something positive.’

Vicky Vance, 37, of Gosport, raised £1,100 with help from her bootcamp team, including Paula Jones, 53, and her daughter Amelia, 14, who were running.

Georgina Ainsworth, event manager, said: ‘We had a terrific turnout with some fantastic costumes and I’d like to thank everyone for helping to make new discoveries, drive progress and bring hope so we can help beat cancer sooner.’

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman, said: ‘Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise.

‘The atmosphere at Pretty Muddy at Southsea Common is always special and among the fun and laughter there are mixed emotions as people celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.’

Getting dirty at the Pretty Muddy kids race. Picture: Mike Cooter (020722)

The start of the Pretty Muddy kids race. Picture: Mike Cooter (020722)

Tackling the muddy cargo nets. Picture: Mike Cooter (020722)

Dirty but happy at the end of the Pretty Muddy kids race. Picture: Mike Cooter (020722)

