Radio DJ Chris Moyles to headline Southampton International Boat Show

Back for its 55th edition, Southampton International Boat Show, Britain’s largest marine festival, is returning to Mayflower Park, Southampton.

The show, to be headlined by radio DJ Chris Moyles, will be open from Friday 13 to Sunday 22 September, and promises to have something for everyone to enjoy.

The biggest marine showcase in the UK provides the best the industry has to offer from stand-up paddleboards to superyachts and everything in between. The show promises fun for the whole family across a huge range of areas.

The Watersports Zone will host a massive range of fun water sports activities from kayaking all the way through to diving, with experts on hand to help you to find the right sport for you. This is the place to get the best of the best in water sports, and a chance to try out some of the best new gadgets and equipment on the market.

Situated within the Watersports Zone, the Watersports Lake is back and bigger than ever before, with 30 per cent more paddleboarding and kayaking activities than last year to help take your love of watersports to new heights. Experts from Rockley Watersports will be on hand to for people to experience their own water escape free of charge.

A statement from the boat show organisers said: “This year’s show marina promises an extraordinary line-up of vessels ranging from sleek yachts, adrenaline-filled speedboats, and beautiful sailboats. With renowned exhibitors like Sunseeker, Princess, Beneteau, Acrona, Hanse and many more, attendees can expect nothing less than excellence in design, innovation and boating craft. The show offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the world of boating and its offerings.

“Also at this year’s show, brought to life by Classic Boat magazine, The Classic & Day Boat Zone allows you to roll back the years and embark on a journey through your favourite boats and marine vessels. This is the perfect spot to explore your favourites, whether that’s restored classics or the latest modern yachts there’s something to captivate both enthusiasts and those new to the boating world.

“The Classic & Day Boat Zone will immerse you in a world where past meets present, with opportunity to learn and hear from the experts, even trying your own hand at the helm of a vessel, knot tying and boatbuilding skills.

“Key features at this year’s show include ‘On the Water Zone’ where you can take the tiller and give dinghy sailing a go with ‘Get Afloat’ or take the helm onboard sailing a yacht, the throttle of a motorboat or feel the power of RIB blasting around Southampton water with ‘Try-a-boat’.

“Quayside Club VIP experience will give people the chance to indulge in luxury where guests will experience the finest that the show has to offer. Nestled in a brand-new prime waterside location within Mayflower Park, treat yourself to a gourmet feast or re-charge with a coffee break at the Quayside Club VIP experience.

“This year’s show will be hosting award winning chef, Jonas Lodge, who has curated an exclusive, mouth-watering menu for attendees. There will also be a Dinghy Zone – the ultimate destination to a mix of sailing dinghies, trailer boats cruisers, equipment, boat builders, sailing clubs, holiday providers and training options all in one place.”

The event will also feature a Watersports Zone’ offering stand-up paddleboards, surfboards, wakeboards, and water-skis to group activities on the water. Meanwhile Mayflower Park will offer incredible experiences at the heart of the show. Ocean Hall, the Guinness Bar, the Quarterdeck Bar & Restaurant featuring a Michelin star crafted burger will provide something for everyone.

As Europe’s largest, temporary, purpose-build show marina, there will be more than 350 boats of all types, shapes and sizes from all over the world on display. From massive superyachts to blue water cruisers, adventure and explorer powerboats, seaworthy fishing boats, tenders and toys; the options are endless. Plus, this year the new zones on the marina will make it even easier for visitors to find their dream boat.

Exhibitors will be showcasing the very best of the marine industry. Dive into the world of cutting-edge technology and innovation, to explore the latest gadgets and marine equipment.