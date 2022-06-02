Musician Ricky Palmer’s song, which is called, ‘Red, White and Blue’, was officially released as a single by Shine4U Records, based in Brighstone Road, Cosham, on Youtube on May 27 and has been a successful tribute to the Queen.

The song was recorded at Mayfield Studios in Drayton, and it is distributed by Horus Music.

Ricky said: ‘This song is my way of celebrating The Queen’s 70 years of dedication.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky was also was commissioned by Brighterway, the Southern Health NHS Trust Mental Health charity, to create a song for Mental Health Awareness Week.

‘I wanted to express in song a message of patriotism, and to celebrate British-ness.’

The official music video is a digital collage celebrating the Queen’s reign, featuring segments of the Queen at her coronation 70 years ago.

The singer has adapted the lyrics to a famous 1990s song, Dragostea Din Tei by O-Zone, to form a new patriotic anthem.

Ricky added: ‘I had the idea of taking a Euro-pop song and adding in my version of The National Anthem.

‘I know that it sounds an odd concept, but that is what made it such fun to do. I think I have managed to shine a new light on our National Anthem.

‘I am absolutely loving it, it is great. I love being on stage and I get a great buzz from that. Music makes me really happy.’

Earlier this year, the singer was commissioned by Brighterway, the Southern Health NHS Trust Mental Health charity, to create a song for Mental Health Awareness Week.

The track, which is called ‘Every Journey Starts With One Small Step’, was released to mark the significance of mental health awareness, whilst also aiming to raise funds for the charity.

Ricky wrote the original song which is an ‘expression of the never-ending journey that I have been sharing with my mental health.’

It features several other musicians, including Jane Hoolahan, Michael Reidy, Justin Strain and Amanda Golding.

Ricky said: ‘I wanted to express in song a positive message about mental health. One small step is all it takes, and you are not alone on your journey, all you need to do is reach out and someone will be there for you.’