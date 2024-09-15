The all-day extravaganza took place yesterday amid a celebration of culture, creativity, and community. Curated by visionary artist and producer Sasha Biloshisky, the music celebrated hip-hop music over the past 51 years – as well as the inclusion of break dancing at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Hundreds of people watched and were involved in the event, looking on at electrifying performances that involved dance battles with Olympic-level judges. Ms Biloshisky said: “Rawkus City is not just a one-day festival; it's the beginning of a movement to celebrate dance in the city.

"Our mission is to unleash the creative and innovative potential of young people and adults through hip-hop dance and collaborative projects. By offering sessions, programmes, and positive role models, we aim to inspire individuals to pursue their passions, unlock their creativity, and nurture their self-belief.”

The Hip-Hop event is part of LOOKUP Portsmouth, which saw street murals emblazoned on landmarks across the city. It is supported by Arts Council England, Portsmouth City Council, Portsmouth Creates, The Guildhall Trust, Sea Dog Print Studio, and Crying Out Loud.

Council leader Steve Pitt said: “We are delighted to be supporting Rawkus City, a fantastic opportunity to showcase our hip-hop community here in Portsmouth and to welcome crews from elsewhere in the UK. The festival is a testament to the thriving cultural scene in Portsmouth. It’s events like this that truly highlight the creativity and diversity of our city.”

1 . Funk Format Hip Hop Festival Funk Format Hip Hop Festival at Guildhall in Portsmouth. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

2 . Funk Format Hip Hop Festival Funk Format Hip Hop Festival Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

3 . Funk Format Hip Hop Festival Funk Format Hip Hop Festival at Guildhall in Portsmouth. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales

4 . Funk Format Hip Hop Festival Funk Format Hip Hop Festival at Guildhall in Portsmouth. Photo: Matthew Clark Photo Sales