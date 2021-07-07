Readers wish Portsmouth-born Mason Mount good luck ahead of England's Euro 2020 semi-final
READERS of The News have wished England footballer Mason Mount good fortune for tonight’s Euro 2020 semi-final.
The Purbrook-born midfielder has been a regular starter in Gareth Southgate’s team this tournament, and is due to line-up against Denmark at Wembley Stadium tonight.
England are yet to concede a single goal in the competition, and so hopes are high that the Three Lions can finally bring the trophy home.
Readers of The News were asked if they had a message for Mount and his teammates before the game.
Sue Whiffin said: ‘Good luck, we are all cheering for you and England.’
David Moulder said: ‘Good luck – its in your destiny.’
Charlene Pelham added: ‘A win would make me really happy and something good to celebrate after all the rubbish that's happened over the last few years.
‘It will make my six-year-old happy as well – it will be something for him to remember for a long time.’
England’s 4-0 victory against Ukraine on Saturday evening was the team’s biggest victory in Euro history.
Eight goals have been scored by the Three Lions so far in this competition, with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling scoring three each, plus goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.
Kick-off at Wembley Stadium tonight is at 8pm, with broadcast coverage on ITV.