The project at Butser Ancient Farm near Chalton was opened by TV presenter and archaeologist professor Alice Roberts on Saturday to mark the culmination of 1,200 man hours of work to build the house.

The project, which is based on archaeological remains uncovered at Dunch Hill on Salisbury Plain, has united archaeologists with military veterans from Operation Nightingale.

(Left to right) Dr Stuart Prior, Maureen Page, Elaine Corner, Simon Jay, Prof Alice Roberts, Richard Osgood, Dr Phil Harding, Trevor Creighton. Pic Butser Ancient Farm.

The MoD launched Operation Nightingale 10 years ago with the aim of assisting the recovery of wounded and sick military personnel and veterans by involving them in archaeological investigations.

Working with the charity Step Together and Breaking Ground Heritage, the veterans have learnt about aspects of bronze age life from making pottery to spears as well as experimenting with different building techniques. The aim of this was to establish the most likely method used for the original construction 3,000 years ago.

Professor Roberts, who is due to begin her mini tour of the south-west in November after launching her Bronze Age book Ancestors, was joined by her BBC2 Digging for Britain co-presenter Stuart Prior - who helped with the excavating - despite only recently recovering from being seriously ill with a post-viral illness.

She said: ‘Today’s all about celebrating the completion of this project which is an absolutely brilliant project bringing together Operation Nightingale which involved using archeology as a kind of therapy by bringing people together in a team.

Army veteran Richard Thompson at Butser roundhouse on October 9, 2021. Picture: Steve Deeks

‘What they have been doing is archeological reconstruction which is experimental using the traces in the ground from the site that they dug a year ago and using the footprint of the Bronze Age house they found to reconstruct what that house might have looked like.

‘What’s wonderful is that it is not a figment of imagination, it is based on real archeology and has come to fruition through Operation Nightingale.

‘There’s lots of veterans and their families celebrating this achievement and celebrating the creation of this Bronze Age house but also celebrating what Operation Nightingale stands for as well.’

John William Bennett, military veteran and volunteer on the project, said: ‘To start with I was both excited and apprehensive about the project – apprehensive because I was fearful of how I would react to it, as socialising was a big trigger for my Functional Neurological Disorder affecting my mobility and motor control.

Butser roundhouse on October 9, 2021. Picture: Steve Deeks

‘However, I need not have worried, I haven’t been triggered and my confidence has really grown.’

Volunteer Richard Thompson, 53, served in the army for 22 years. He said: ‘I’m very proud especially to be there on day one when it was a flat piece of land to how it is now is very satisfying.

‘All the veterans came together and did a great job. We learnt lots of things from pottery, thatching, how to build walls and going into the forest to cut wood. Hopefully it will be there for years to come.’

Trevor Creighton, experimental archaeologist from Butser Ancient Farm, said: ‘This is a significant project with it our first time working with volunteers from Operation Nightingale, but it is also our first ever Bronze Age building.

‘It is a great way to introduce school students and other visitors to this significant period in Britain’s past.’

Elaine Corner, volunteer project manager of Step Together, said: ‘I have really enjoyed being involved in this project. Recruiting the veterans and coordinating the sessions has been demanding but satisfying.

‘The project has been so varied that no two days are the same and it has been fantastic to see new friendships forged, new skills learned, and confidences rebuilt.’

