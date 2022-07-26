On Saturday, July 23, more than 11,000 music fans flocked to the waterfront boardwalk to enjoy a Totally Tributes concert which was the highest number of guests the venue has seen.

Concert goers watched performances from tribute band Forever Queen, It Must Be Madness, One Jovi and Imagine the Beatles.

The event showcased ‘magical’ musical medleys from the world of pop, ska and rock and roll.

Many visitors packed out the venue sporting fancy dress from throughout the decades to honour the event after being encouraged by event holders as a way to mark the occasion.

Events and marketing administrator at Port Solent, Lisa Fowler, said: ‘Our Totally Tributes event was a great success, with a record number of visitors turning up to enjoy a brilliant afternoon of live music and outdoor fun on the waterside.

‘They were also able to relax at some of our wonderful bars and restaurants and enjoy all that Port Solent has to offer.

‘To find out more about Port Solent’s special events this summer, please check our website for more details.’

Totally Tributes was held from midday to 8pm with bands bringing popular music from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Port Solent’s next event is the regular car meet between 6.30pm and 8pm on Thursday night, and there is also a car meet on Sunday between 10am and midday. It’s also running Kids Clubs throughout the summer.