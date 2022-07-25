The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the UK next year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed.

In a statement the EBU said it would be held on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA: PBC.

A statement from BBC director-general Tim Davie said: ‘It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK will host Eurovision 2023.

‘Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

‘The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

‘The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.’

After it was announced the UK will host Eurovision in 2023, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: ‘The Eurovision Song Contest unites people through the power of music and creativity.

‘Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I’m delighted that the BBC has agreed to step in and host next year’s contest.

‘I’m just sorry that due to Russia’s continued acts of bloodshed it has not been possible to host the event in Ukraine, where it should be.

‘As hosts, the UK will honour the competition’s spirit and diversity, and most importantly, ensure it reflects Ukraine’s recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity.’

The bid for the host city will begin this week in a process that will be managed by the BBC alongside the EBU.