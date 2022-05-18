Free tribute concert to bring best-loved music from Queen, Madness and Bon Jovi cover bands to Port Solent

Revellers can dance, sing and dress up for a day of greatest hits music from tribute acts including The Beatles, Queen, Madness and Bon Jovi as part of the Totally Tributes live music event.

Taking place on Saturday, July 23, the event will be a spotlight for tribute acts to perform ‘magical’ musical medleys from the world of pop, ska and rock and roll.

Visitors are encouraged to dress up as their favourite music star to take them back in time to mark the occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Totally Tributes at Port Solent.

Tribute band Forever Queen will be playing the best hits of Queen along with a mixture of Madness hits lined up by It Must Be Madness, Imagine the Beatles and One Jovi will bring golden hits from the 60s.

Events, marketing and administrator at Port Solent, Lisa Fowler, said: ‘We can’t wait to get rocking to all the old tributes at Totally Tributes.

‘Totally Tributes will be held from 12 noon to 8pm at Port Solent’s waterside location, paying tribute to some of the biggest legends from the music scene over the years.

‘This event promises to be a brilliant afternoon of live music and outdoor fun on the waterside. It’s a great chance to sing along to the tunes of some of the best-loved music legends, relax and enjoy all that Port Solent has to offer.’

Port Solent is home to 16 bars and restaurants, giving visitors the perfect opportunity to refuel after a busy day enjoying the live music.