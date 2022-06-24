After making paths over the county for the Isle of Wight festival, the famous RAF jets will be soaring in the air again this afternoon.

The aircrafts will be returning to take part in the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and there are plans to fly in the vicinity of Havant.

The Red Arrows. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images.

Military Airshows have confirmed the exact times and locations for the Red Arrows.

The Goodwood display will start at 12.47pm in Farnborough.

They will travel in that vicinity, near Headcorn and Dorking.

In the afternoon, the planes will fly towards Havant.

The planes will be north west of Petersfield, at 4.12pm, and are due to be in the skies near Havant at 4.13pm.

Afterwards, the Red Arrows will be soaring over the Goodwood festival at 4.15pm, before flying north of Arundel at 4.37pm and Farnborough at 4.39pm.

They will leave Hampshire after 6.40pm, flying from Farnborough to north of Finchampstead.

Another Goodwood display will take place on Sunday.

They will start from Bournemouth at 12.31pm, before arriving over Goodwood at 12.40pm.

The Red Arrows will then head on a similar path, being in the skies north of Arundel at 1.02pm, south of Littlehampton at 1.05pm, before travelling back towards Bournemouth at 1.11pm.