Red Arrows: Spectacular display at Goodwood Festival of Speed as Red Arrows take to skies - pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:31 BST
The skies above Goodwood Festival of Speed were graced with a brilliant display from the beloved Red Arrows.

The four day motor event, which started on July 11 and will continue until July 14, has welcomed thousands of people. This year the Goodwood Revival will become the first historic racing event to run all its races on sustainable fuel, whilst also celebrating the legendary John Surtees and welcoming over 100 beach buggies for the track opening parade.The Red Arrows left people in awe as they soared across the sky leaving their iconic red, white and blue tracks.

Here are 5 glorious pictures of the Red Arrows soaring across Goodwood Festival of Speed:

Festival of speed 2024 at Goodwood, Chichester on Thursday 11th July 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Festival of Speed 2024

Festival of speed 2024 at Goodwood, Chichester on Thursday 11th July 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Festival of speed 2024 at Goodwood, Chichester on Thursday 11th July 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Festival of Speed 2024

Festival of speed 2024 at Goodwood, Chichester on Thursday 11th July 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Festival of speed 2024 at Goodwood, Chichester on Thursday 11th July 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Festival of Speed 2024

Festival of speed 2024 at Goodwood, Chichester on Thursday 11th July 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Festival of speed 2024 at Goodwood, Chichester on Thursday 11th July 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman

4. Festival of Speed 2024

Festival of speed 2024 at Goodwood, Chichester on Thursday 11th July 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

