Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Inspector Gadget inspired car is made with a wooden exterior, metal chassis and a plastic school chair for comfort. The brain child of team Go Go Gadget, which includes Charlie Gough and Lauren Webb, displays the damage from it's victorious run. A chunk is missing from the side and parts fall off as it rolls down the street, but considering what it has been through, it is in good shape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Gough and Lauren Webb were members of Go Go Gadget Soapbox team that won the Red Bull Soapbox Race in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie, an engineer, believes a sanity check is not required to sign up. He said: "You don't have to be crazy. I think you have to be a little bit creative and have the ability to trust in your design."

The team's win in 2022 was their fourth attempt having first signed up in 2017. Their first attempt was a baptism of fire for them as their Austin Powers-inspired car broke at the first jump. It began a quest to find a balance between aesthetics and durability.

Charlie said: "We spent 95 per cent of the time on the bodywork and five per cent on the chassis and it broke on the first jump. We hit a hay bail doing about 30 something miles and hour with no steering." Lauren added "but it looked beautiful."

Watch the video imbedded in this article to meet the team and learn more about their car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple will not be taking part in this year's race but are passing on their wisdom and experience to potential applicants.

The 2024 Red Bull Soapbox Race is returning to Alexandra Palace on Saturday, June 22 with the application deadline on Sunday, March 31 at 11pm. The race will feature 60 amateur teams who submit unique and wacky designs to get down the course as fast as possible.

Speed is not the only requirement though, with judges reviewing the design and performance at the start line where each team has to put on a show. The last time the race was held in London, Charlie and Lauren helped bring the title home to Fareham in 2022.

Charlie and Lauren would encourage anyone that is tempted to take part to go for it. Alongside the fantastic experience and atmosphere, you join a welcoming and enthusiastic community of participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren said: "It's a competition but actually the atmosphere in the pit is really nice, everyone wants everyone to get down. It's a great community, even online, people are chatting all the time and they are already talking about what they are doing for this coming soapbox."

Charlie added: "Just do it and have a go. The first time we did it, I didn't know how to weld, we didn't really know what we were doing but we were hooked and have been doing it ever since. Give it a go if you fancy it." While some teams will go all out and have elaborate designs made in kitted out workshops, Lauren and Charlie made do with their shed and back garden.

Lauren said: "You don't need loads of kit and caboodle, some people have huge garages they make them in but we just made ours in the back garden and we managed to win."

Read More Portsmouth News newsletters - sign up for FREE to get email updates straight to your inbox

For anyone that is considering applying, or has already done so, Charlie has some advice on the best approach. He said: "I'd start of by making it strong, they take quite a few hits on the way down so make sure it can get down to the bottom. Make it fast, our one was made out of BMX wheels so it was really rapid. Make sure it is a theme you enjoy because we spent a couple of months building it so you are going to be working on it for quite a while."

I gave the soapbox a quick (in terms of time, not speed) spin. All respect to Charlie for racing it down a hill at 35mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad