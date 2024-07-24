Remembrance motorbike ride in honour of “special boy” who died in multi-vehicle crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A remembrance motorbike ride will be held today (Wednesday) in honour of a “special boy” who died after his motorbike was involved in a crash with two vehicles.

Kieran Short, 20, died following a collision on the A334 in Shedfield at around 5.42pm on Thursday June 27.

Police said the crash involved a black motorcycle and two cars which collided at the junction of Sandy Lane. Kieran, a South Central Ambulance Service dispatch handler from Shedfield, died at the scene.

An inquest at Hampshire Coroner’s Court earlier this month was told the preliminary cause of death was “traumatic chest and abdominal Injuries”. The full inquest will be heard at Winchester Coroner's Court on 8 July 2025.

Kieran’s parents Karen Harley and Rob have said a remembrance motorbike ride will be held this evening to pay tribute to their son. “For our Kieran there will be 300-500 motorbikes doing a ride by in honour,” a social media post said.

Riders will meet at The Master Builder Bike Night at 189 Swaythling Rd, West End, Southampton SO30 3AH between 6pm to 7.45pm. The ride will leave at 7.45pm and head onto the A334 Shedfield, going via West End, Hedge End via Botleigh Grange Hotel, Botley then on to the A334 where people will stop by Wickham Estate before riding at 10mph past the crash scene and then on to Loomies cafe.

The ride will be covered by marshals. South Central Ambulance Service and other organisations will be in attendance.

The post added: “Expect a lot of bikers on the road, expect delays in these areas all cc engines welcome. Ribbons are also available in purple and green from the bar.

“Family and friends meet at the scene. Wear something green if you want. Please share it with all your family and friends.”

A fundraiser for Kieran raised nearly £10,000 with his parents posting: “Our gorgeous son Kieran was taken from us on 27 June. He was on his way to work, as a dispatch handler for South Central Ambulance, which he loved, his goal was to be a paramedic). He was riding his motorcycle and was involved in a fatal collision.

“The loss of our 20 year old son has come as a huge shock to us all as a family. Our son was a fun loving boy, enjoyed being with his family, his partner and friends. Especially loved the freedom of his motorcycle and embraced every moment life had to offer.”

Police are appealing for information on the crash with people asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44240271552.