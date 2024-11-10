The ‘Forever Remembered’ ceremony took place in West Street this morning. The parade started at 9.45am. The names of those who served from the Fareham area who lost their lives in conflicts were read out to the crowds that gathered.

The procession set off from the Duke of Connaught's Own Club in Western Road at roughly 10.40am, heading along Kings Road and West Street, before arriving at the war memorial.

A two-minute silence was held at 11am. Wreaths were laid at the war memorial during a poignant ceremony. Personnel from HMS Collingwood’s Volunteer Band and Platoons, in partnership with The Royal British Legion, took part in the procession.

Ceremonies were held across the Portsmouth area to honour those who died in conflicts around the world, and those who passed away after serving their country. Here are 16 pictures from the Fareham parade.

