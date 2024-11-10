Poignant Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Fareham as HMS Collingwood sailors join service - pictures

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 18:03 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:38 BST

Residents and military personnel came together in Fareham to honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

The ‘Forever Remembered’ ceremony took place in West Street this morning. The parade started at 9.45am. The names of those who served from the Fareham area who lost their lives in conflicts were read out to the crowds that gathered.

Full report: Portsmouth unites to honour the fallen

The procession set off from the Duke of Connaught's Own Club in Western Road at roughly 10.40am, heading along Kings Road and West Street, before arriving at the war memorial.

A two-minute silence was held at 11am. Wreaths were laid at the war memorial during a poignant ceremony. Personnel from HMS Collingwood’s Volunteer Band and Platoons, in partnership with The Royal British Legion, took part in the procession.

Ceremonies were held across the Portsmouth area to honour those who died in conflicts around the world, and those who passed away after serving their country. Here are 16 pictures from the Fareham parade.

Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

1. Fareham Remembrance Sunday

Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 10, 2024. | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

2. Fareham Remembrance Sunday

Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 10, 2024. | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

3. Fareham Remembrance Sunday

Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 10, 2024. | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

4. Fareham Remembrance Sunday

Fareham Remembrance Sunday in West Street, Fareham, on Sunday, November 10, 2024. | Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FarehamRoyal NavyVeteransHMS Collingwood
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice