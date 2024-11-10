Residents, serving military personnel and veterans all descended on Bury Road to watch the parade. The procession, which included an armed guard from HMS Sultan, gathered at Gosport War Memorial hospital for the commemorations.

The parade also included representatives from the Royal British Legion, scouts, guides, sea cadets, air cadets and people from other organisations. They all gathered at 10.30am alongside residents for the service.

The Mayor’s Chaplain, Rev Emma McPhail, conducted the processions, with the Gosport Solent Brass Band performing music during the marching. A bugler from the band sounded The Last Post and Reveille.

Dignitaries and other guests, including the mayor of Gosport, Cllr Richard Earle, and Admiral Sir Jonathon Band GCB DL, laid wreaths at the war memorial alongside civic, service and association representatives. A march past then took place in front of the hospital. Here are 37 pictures from the service.

