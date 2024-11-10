There were services in Havant, Emsworth and Hayling Island today to mark those who passed away serving their country.

Full report: Portsmouth unites to honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

The Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade, previously said “Remembrance Sunday honours those who have given their lives to defend our freedom and protect our lives.”

The parade initially assembled at the Royal British Legion Ex-Servicemen’s Club in Brockhampton Lane at roughly 10.35am, before heading towards St Faith’s War Memorial at 10.40am. The service at the war memorial in West Street started shortly before 11am.

A two-minute silence took place, with an emotional service being held inside St Faith’s church. People from across the Portsmouth area gathered at various commemorations to honour those who came before us, and allowed for people to have the freedoms they have today. Here are a selection of pictures from the service.

1 . Havant Remembrance Sunday service Havant Remembrance Sunday service | Barry Zee Photo Sales

2 . Havant Remembrance Sunday service Havant Remembrance Sunday service | Barry Zee Photo Sales

3 . Havant Remembrance Sunday service Havant Remembrance Sunday service | Barry Zee Photo Sales