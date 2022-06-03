One of dozens of street parties held across the area, the Coronation Road event lived up to its name with Union Jack cakes, bright bunting, and Queen-themed games.

It was organised by neighbours Jo Young and Irene Wilson, who have spent the last couple of weeks preparing for the festivities.

Jo, who has lived on the royally-named road for 11 years, is proud that her community has come together to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Pictured - Havant MP Alan Mack arrived to celebrate with residents of Coronation Road, pictured here with organisers Irene Wilson and Jo Young. Photos by Alex Shute

She told The News: 'We had to - it's Coronation Road.

'It's brought us all together, and we've been more community-minded since organising it.

'There's generally elderly residents so there's lots of grandchildren here.

'We've got a photo booth, a raffle, music, some throwing games, pin the crown on the Queen.

Jubilee parties happened all across the region on Friday afternoon, as people took to the streets to celebrate the Queens Jubilee. Pictured - All the residents of Coronation Road came together for a group photo on Friday afternoon Photos by Alex Shute

'Somebody's made a jubilee trifle, and we've also got coronation chicken.'

Fruit, cake, trifle, and drinks lined the party table set up on the street in front of the houses, and balloons and flags decorated walls and fences.

Tea and coffee were served alongside a cake with a Union Jack design, and traditional summer punch was also on offer.

Pictured - All the residents of Coronation Road came together for a group photo on Friday afternoon Photos by Alex Shute

The party had a turnout of around 80 people, despite the slight drizzle in the air.

Co-organiser Irene thinks that the Queen is 'brilliant, just fantastic'.

She said: 'We're never going to see something like this again.

'It's lovely that everybody came to join in.'

Ian Gray came dressed to impress at the Coronation Road Jubilee Celebrations on Friday afternoon. Photos by Alex Shute

Guests of all ages were dressed in red, white, and blue – with Irene donning both a flag dress and a sparkly wig.

Ian Gray, Irene's partner, wore a Union Jack print shirt and bowler hat to the street party.

He said: 'It's been a bit hectic, but good - it's nice to see everyone together.'

Irene's friend Janice Maye says she has watched as the organiser worked hard to get everything ready for the party - even sewing red, white, and blue cushions for the chairs and special tutus for some of the younger guests.

Janice added that, like Irene, she is also keen to celebrate such a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Irene Wilson, Vicki Wilson, Steph Preston, Sophia Wilson, 2, Isla Preston, 2 and Harry Preston, 5 all enjoyed their Jubilee celebrations on Friday afternoon Photos by Alex Shute

She said: 'I am never going to see it in my lifetime.

'It's a momentous thing and it's got to be celebrated - particularly after the last two years we've had.

'It's fantastic what Jo and Irene have done.'

Janice was particularly excited to spend the day with other people.

She added: 'I spent a long time isolating, and it's nice to be out and mix with people.'

Alan Mak, the MP for Havant, visited to present a flag and a bottle to the organisers, stopping to pose for pictures with the Coronation Road sign.

Resident Dawn Crawford, who has lived on Coronation Road since 1993, was full of praise for Jo and Irene.

She said: 'I think it is lovely - they have done a great job down here, it's really nice.