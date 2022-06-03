Bunting, flags, posters, drawings, and even a cardboard cut-out of Shrek wearing a royal tiara decorated the windows and front gardens of homes on Allens Road.

Children and adults wrote well-wishes to the Queen in chalk on the pavements, as well as playing games and skating up and down the street.

Linda and Bill Edwards have lived on Allens Road for 39 years.

Pictured is: Residents of Allens Road Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-26)

Bill, the event organiser, said: ‘It brings this street together, and it gives new families a chance to meet their neighbours.

‘We always raise money for charities, and we have raised more than £700 at the moment. We’ll be supporting the Roberts Centre.

‘I think it’s very important to celebrate the jubilee, but any reason to have a street party, we’ll have a street party.

Pictured is: Scarlett Knaresborough, 16 and Eddie Samuels, 16. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-6)

‘It’s a chance to thank the Queen for her loyalty and her love for her country.

‘We’ve got the Lord Mayor coming, the MP, and councillors.’

Competitions and games, and awards given out for best dressed individuals, children, couples, and trees, as well as a prize for the best decorated cake.

Bill added: ‘We’ll be auctioning off the cake for charity, and we’ve also got a raffle and a live band called Guilt Tripping playing.’

Pictured is: Emily and Sarah Jackson with Queen Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-16)

Fellow organiser Claire Beadnell has lived in Allens Road for the past nine years.

She said: ‘We’ve been meeting up [with other residents] for the past two, three months, so that’s been jolly.

‘I’m just excited about the best dressed house competition.’

Pictured is: Ethan Samuels, 12. Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-17)

Residents have also been preparing acts for the Allens’ Got Talent competition this afternoon.

Residents Gary, Sarah, and Emily Jackson have lived in the street since 2015, and Gary said: ‘It’s a nice, welcoming place.’

His daughter Emily put together an impressive house display with her Mum, including corgi balloons and a cardboard cut-out of the Queen waving from the top floor window.

Emily said: ‘We took inspiration from the balcony at Buckingham Palace - it’s really a homemade creation.

‘We love the Queen, and Allens Road takes street parties really seriously, so we thought ‘why not?’.

‘We’re going to be making some more scones and getting involved in the party this afternoon.’

Pictured is: Linda & Bill Edwards Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-12)